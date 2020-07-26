TODAY |

Tactix move second in ANZ Premiership as shooters seal win over Stars

Source:  1 NEWS

A flawless shooting display from Ellie Bird has seen the Mainland Tactix to second place on the ANZ Premiership ladder, coming away with a 47-40 victory over the Northern Stars.

Ellie Bird against the Stars Source: Photosport

Bird shot an impressive 37 from 37, backed up by Te Paea Selby-Rickit's 10 from 12, as the Tactix fought for a seven goal victory.

The Stars meanwhile, were led by 32 from 36 by Maia Wilson, while Jamie Hume (4 from 9) and Vika Koloto (4 from 6) also chipped in.

After leading 24-22 at halftime, the third quarter saw the Tactix win the period 13-7, keeping the lead despite losing the final quarter 11-10.

The win means the Tactic move to second on the ANZ Premiership ladder, three points ahead of the Mystics as they face the Steel tonight.

Netball
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:55
Exclusive: NZ Rugby tables three draft options for new professional competition to replace Super Rugby in 2021
2
Kiwis prop Waerea-Hargreaves refuses post-match embrace with Warriors forward after pair's running battle
3
Ardie Savea sends Crusaders halfback flying with huge bump off
4
Supercars driver who became adult entertainer ready to return to motorsport
5
'What is this?' - Steven Adams mocks OKC teammate during scrimmage
MORE FROM
Netball
MORE

Pulse saved by the clock in nail biting win over Tactix

Ekenasio injury sours Pulse's victory over Mystics

Northern Mystics edge Stars in thrilling ANZ Premiership encounter

Dame Noeline Taurua outlines how sitting courtside at ANZ Premiership helps Silver Ferns' selection strategy