Tactix move second in ANZ Premiership as shooters seal win over Stars

A flawless shooting display from Ellie Bird has seen the Mainland Tactix to second place on the ANZ Premiership ladder, coming away with a 47-40 victory over the Northern Stars.

Ellie Bird against the Stars Source: Photosport

Bird shot an impressive 37 from 37, backed up by Te Paea Selby-Rickit's 10 from 12, as the Tactix fought for a seven goal victory.

The Stars meanwhile, were led by 32 from 36 by Maia Wilson, while Jamie Hume (4 from 9) and Vika Koloto (4 from 6) also chipped in.

After leading 24-22 at halftime, the third quarter saw the Tactix win the period 13-7, keeping the lead despite losing the final quarter 11-10.