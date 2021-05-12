TODAY |

Tactix look deep into region's history, attempting to find winning netball formula

Source:  1 NEWS

The Tactix are turning to a time before they even existed to try to help them into a winning trend in the ANZ Premiership.

The Canterbury club welcomed back some familiar faces for heritage week in the competition. Source: 1 NEWS

It's Heritage Week in the competition, with the Cantabrians welcoming back some familiar names such as Kelly Hutton and Margaret Foster in the hope of turning their fortunes.

Back in the late 90s and early 2000s, Hutton and Foster were part of the Canterbury Flames – an outfit that was often fighting for titles, making four finals in five years and boasting some of the best netball talent in the country.

Some Flames were invited to the Tactix’s training today, where they hoped to help the current stars forge their own legacy.

“We were quite ferocious and fierce in our days in terms of strength and conditioning,” Foster said.

“It gets me all sort of, I don’t know, juiced up so to speak because I love seeing top female athletes competing.”

Captain Jane Watson said the team will take on today’s experience as the pre-tournament favourites fight to get off the bottom of the table.

“We would love to be the one people are chasing,” she said.

“We need to make winning the new normal and not be surprised when we do that.”

Netball
