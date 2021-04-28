Tactix hit early reset button after winless start to ANZ Premiership

They came into the season as the hot favourites but the Mainland Tactix are yet to win a game so far in the ANZ Premiership.

Heavy losses to the Steel and Stars to start the new campaign have forced the team to do some looking in the mirror – but it's not all bad.

Firstly, the team this week welcomed back veteran shooter Te Paea Selby-Rickett whose on-court presence and experience towers in comparison to that of fellow young shooters Jess Prosser and Hannah Glen.

Coach Marianne Delaney-Hoshek told 1 NEWS Selby-Rickett’s return won’t be rushed though.

“This is her first real week of training so we’re not really sure what that'll mean for this week,” she said.

“But we're hoping she'll get some game time.”

“[The other] girls are learning quickly but it’s a different kettle of fish at the top level.”

Defensively, the Tactix have been strong with Silver Ferns duo Jane Watson and Karin Burger top of the competition for most deflections, rebounds and intercepts so far.

Tactix Karin Burger during the ANZ Premiership Netball match between Northern Stars and Mainland Tactix at Pulman Arena Auckland, New Zealand. 25 April 2021. Source: Photosport

Burger said, simply put, that’s their job.

“We just need to get ball and we need to have the mentality of, ‘what’s next?’.”

Unfortunately, that's where the Tactix are letting themselves down though.

On attack, the midcourt and shooting circle are struggling to link up which has led to a hefty amount of turnovers so far this season already, including 27 alone against the Stars.

Midcourter Kimiora Poi admitted the loss of possession was frustrating them.

“We're guilty of not catching the ball strong, not presenting strong options,” Poi said.

“We just need to do the basics well.”

Delaney-Hoshek said the team isn’t dwelling on the numbers though.

“No one likes to lose but at the same time, we're only here to keep improving and the hype around our team wasn’t from us.”