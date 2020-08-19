Tactix get extra wind in their sails for maiden final with coach signing extension

The Tactix will head into their first-ever ANZ Premiership with some added momentum after head coach Marianne Delaney-Hoshek announced she has signed on to stay with the team for the next three years.

Tactix head coach Marianne Delaney-Hoshek Source: Photosport

The Tactix confirmed this morning Dalaney-Hoshek will stay with the franchise through to 2023, with the head coach adding she was delighted to take the team forward over the next three years.

“It is a privilege to be working in this role and I’m really excited about continuing as head coach of the Tactix,” she said.

“I’ve enjoyed seeing the performance gains from the Tactix over the last few years and just as importantly the culture that we’ve developed here has played a part in our success.

“We realise we’ve made history by reaching the ANZ Premiership Grand Final, but the job isn’t done yet and we’re really looking forward to heading south to finish off our season well. I’m excited about the next three years and thrilled to have the opportunity to grow talent across the Mainland region.”

Delaney-Hoshek has spent six years with the Tactix - two years as assistant coach and four as head coach – having previously spent three years at the Pulse, where she was an assistant. She has also coached the New Zealand Secondary Schools team, New Zealand A, and was a second assistant for the Silver Ferns in 2018 Netball Quad Series.

Committee member Darren Wright said the club was pleased to secure the services of Delaney-Hoshek, who had taken the team to new heights this season, including a maiden finals berth.

“We’re really pleased with the culture that Marianne has built over the years and it has been highlighted this year through their performances in what has been a challenging season,” he said.

“Marianne has been instrumental in developing such a strong unit and we look forward to seeing how the Tactix continue to grow.”

The Tactix face defending champions the Pulse this Sunday in Invercargill in the ANZ Premiership final at 6.45pm.