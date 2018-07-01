Tactix defence shuts down Mystics for convincing ANZ Premiership win

The Mainland Tactix have claimed another well-earned win in this year's ANZ Premiership after shutting down the Northern Mystics in Nelson this afternoon.

Mystics player Jamie Hume jumps for a ball against the Tactix. Source: Photosport

The Mystics struggled to fire on offence with star shooter Maria Folau not playing in the game as the hosts heaped pressure on Bailey Mes and Jamie Hume.

The Tactix's defence, led by circle defenders Jane Watson and Temalisi Fakahokotau, forced the Mystics into 25 turnovers throughout the game as well as limiting the Auckland side to just nine goals in the second and fourth quarters.

At the other end of the court, Ellie Bird did most of the damage for the Tactix where she shot 42 goals from 51 attempts.