The Mainland Tactix have come from behind to record a 45-36 win over the Waikato-Bay of Plenty Magic in the ANZ Premiership tonight.

Ellie Bird. Source: Video screen shot via Sky

Goal shooter Ellie Bird led the Tactix with 33 goals from 44 attempts while goal attack Te Paea Selby-Rickit had 12 goals from 19 attempts.