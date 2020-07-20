Tactix bounce back from last gasp loss to thrash Steel

The Mainland Tactix have bounced back from last night's one-goal defeat to the Central Pulse, toppling the Southern Steel 48-35 in Auckland.

Te Paea Selby-Rickit Source: Photosport

Hoping to stay in the hunt for second place, the Tactix outclassed the Steel in style, both sides backing up for their second clash within 24 hours, after their opponents' one-goal win over the Waikato-Bay of Plenty Magic.

Led in the shooting circle, the Tactix pair of Ellie Bird (32 from 34) and Te Paea Selby-Rickit (10 from 12) proved too much for the Steel's defence to handle.

At the other end, the Tactix's defensive duo of Silver Ferns Jane Watson and Temalisi Fakahokotau limited the Steel's shooters Ellen Halpenney (17 from 23) and Kalifa McCollin (18 from 21) from creating any offensive pressure.

The win moves the Tactix to one point within the second placed Mystics on the ANZ Premiership ladder, albeit having played one more game.