Tactix boost ANZ Premiership final chances with win over Magic

The Mainland Tactix have kept themselves in the race for a spot in the ANZ Premiership final after beating the Waikato-Bay of Plenty Magic 44-35 in Hamilton.

Te Paea Selby-Rickit against the Magic Source: Photosport

Another stellar display from Ellie Bird (26 from 30) led the way for the Tactix, who were looking to extend their lead over the third placed Northern Mystics. The Tactix and the Mystics are looking to seal second spot to set up a final showdown with the unbeaten Central Pulse.

Bird was backed up inside the shooting circle by Te Paea Selby-Rickit (16 from 18), and a last-up cameo from Jess Prosser (2 from 2).

At the other end, the Magic's shooting duo of Kelsey McPhee (17 from 22) and Abigail Latu-Meafou (18 from 22) were somewhat stifled by the Tactix's defensive duo of Jane Watson and Temalisi Fakahokotau.