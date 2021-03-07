Stunning second half comeback leads Silver Ferns to Constellation Cup glory

A monumental second half comeback has secured the Constellation Cup for the Silver Ferns for the first time since 2012.

Shannon Saunders from New Zealand in action during the Constellation Cup finale this afternoon. Source: Getty

It was another superb performance late in the game by the Silver Ferns, who were all smiles as they celebrated in front of a packed crowd in Christchurch after taking a 3-1 series victory.

Australia had put the pressure on early, causing ten turnovers in the first quarter, and taking an early 12-6 lead.

The Silver Ferns clawed their way back early in the second, but some basic errors allowed Australia to reinstate their lead, and at the break the Diamonds led 22-17.

Australia’s goal attack Kiera Austin was causing all sorts of problems for the Silver Ferns, who in turn were struggling to find open shooters at the other end.

But the Silver Ferns were not going to go down that easily.

Much like the last test, the home side came out firing in the second half, going on a 7-0 run to take the lead and send the sellout crowd into raptures.

Australia forced a turnover and scored on the buzzer to go into the final quarter with a slender one-point lead.

The tension ramped up in the final period, and the Silver Ferns, buoyed by the roaring crowd, began running their opponents into the ground with some slick passing.

Once again, Maia Wilson was as calm as ever beneath the basket, scoring crucial goals as the clock ticked down late in the game.

After the game, Wilson said she was "very proud" of her side for pulling off the historic series victory.

Prior to today, the past seven games between the arch rivals had seen the winner alternate each time starting with the previous Constellation Cup series between the sides in October 2019.