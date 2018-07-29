TODAY |

Steel win elimination final dress rehearsal comfortably against Stars

The Southern Steel will enter this year's elimination final full of confidence after a convincing 63-46 win over the Northern Stars in Invercargill last night.

The win was the Steel's final round robin game of the season and also a dress rehearsal for next week's elimination final, with the southerners set to host the Stars once again next Wednesday with the stakes raised.

The winner of that match will go on to face minor premiers the Central Pulse.

The Steel jumped out to an early lead with some impressive shooting, netting 11 of their first 12 goals to go up by 10.

However, the Stars fought back and the end of the period to halve the deficit to five.

The scoreboard fluxuated much the same in the second quarter with the Steel pushing their lead out to nine before the Stars scored a quick three goals late to once again cut it back to five.

The Steel were more dominant in the second half though, pushing their lead out nine goals by the end of the third quarter before finishing the match strong with a 17-goal margin.

The result had no effect on the standings with the final three and their places already solidified but it will give the Steel an injection of belief they can defend their back-to-back titles.

The complete opposite can be said for the Stars who will enter next Wednesday's do-or-die clash with just one win in their last eight games.

Te Huinga Reo Selby-Rickit of the Steel shoots against Kate Burley of the Stars. 2018 ANZ Premiership netball match, Stars v Steel at Pulman Arena, Auckland, New Zealand. 29 July 2018 © Copyright Photo: Anthony Au-Yeung / www.photosport.nz
Te Huinga Reo Selby-Rickit. Source: Photosport
