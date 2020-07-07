TODAY |

Steel lose young shooter for rest of season to devastating knee injury

Source:  1 NEWS

The Southern Steel will be without young shooter Georgia Heffernan for the rest of the year due to a serious knee injury suffered almost two weeks ago.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Kate Heffernan helped her sister Georgia after she fell awkwardly in the 49-47 win. Source: SKY

Heffernan went down while playing against the Northern Stars in the ANZ netball Premiership last Sunday and scan results have confirmed she has ruptured both her ACL and MCL in her knee. She also suffered meniscus damage.

Heffernan was carried off the court by coach Reinga Bloxham and her twin sister Kate.

Bloxham said her side are giving their full support to helping the 20-year-old recover.

"I'm absolutely gutted for her. She had been playing really well and was improving with every outing that she had so we are all really feeling for her at the moment," Bloxham said.

"I think the most disappointing thing for her is knowing that she had worked really hard in the pre-season to be able to contest for the GA bib and really give it a good crack.

"Georgia can take some real positives out of the impact that she made this season."

Heffernan said she was upset she’d have to watch the rest of season from the sideline but was motivated to come back stronger than ever.

"It's a disappointing way to finish the season, I didn't think I had injured my knee as badly as I have but I have to accept that as I can't change it now," she said.

"I'm going to really struggle with only being able to watch - in our Round 4 game on Saturday I was just wishing I was there and I want to stay involved as much as I can with the Steel team.

"It's just a wait now before surgery and then I'll get into the rehab side of things and get back as soon as possible."

Heffernan was the third shooter in the Steel lineup behind Jennifer O'Connell and Kalifa McCollin.

The Southern Steel have yet to confirm a replacement.

Netball
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Michael Fatialofa reassured by former UK club he won't face $200k medical bill alone
2
Dan Carter clobbered on club rugby return before putting on masterclass
3
Govt announces $80 million investment into sport recovery 'at all levels' in NZ
4
Trump lashes out at NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace over flag ban, rope 'hoax'
5
Ian Foster defends criticised selection criteria for North-South match - 'We're sticking with the first province'
MORE FROM
Netball
MORE

Central Pulse cement their place at top of ANZ Premiership standings after win over Mystics

Sisterly love: Twin netballer helps carry sister off court after nasty injury in Steel's win over Stars

Mystics hold off late surge from Steel to pick up fourth consecutive win

Tactix come from behind to beat Magic in ANZ Premiership