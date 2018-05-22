 

Netball


Steel hold off late Mystics comeback to seal ANZ Premiership win

The Southern Steel have kept in touch with the Central Pulse at the top of the ladder in the ANZ Premiership, coming away with a 56-52 win over the Northern Mystics in Invercargill last night.

Southern claimed a 56-52 victory over Northern in Invercargill last night.
After a closely fought opening quarter, the Steel took a 15-14 advantage into the first break, before following suit to lead 29-28 at halftime.

In the third quarter though, the southerners showed their class, blowing their lead out to 43-29 heading into the final period.

To their credit however, the Mystics refused to give up, bringing some respectability back to the score, with the final score seeing them fall short by just four points and claim a bonus point.

Mystics shooter Bailey Mes caught the eye, finishing with 31 from 31 attempts at goal, while Steel duo Jennifer O'Connell (37 from 42) and Te Paea Selby-Rickit (19 from 24) did enough to see the hosts over the line.

Southern Steel 56 (Jennifer O'Connell 37/42, Te Paea Selby-Rickit 19/24) Northern Mystics 52 (Bailey Mes 31/31, Jamie Hume 15/24, Tera-Maria Amani 6/7).

Q1: 15-14; Q2: 29-28; Q3: 43-29

