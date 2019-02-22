TODAY |

Steel bounce back from shock opening round loss to pummel Tactix in Christchurch

The Southern Steel have bounced back from their shock opening round loss to remind everyone who the defending champions are after a resounding win over the Tactix in Christchurch last night.

The Steel picked up a 66-46 win in a clinical second outing, giving long-time centre Shannon Saunders a fitting result in her 100th ANZ Premiership game at Horncastle Arena.

It was a stark contrast to their first game of 2019 in which they suffered a shock 66-64 loss to the Northern Stars in Hamilton on Sunday.

The visitors set the tempo in the opening minute of the match with three unanswered goals with accurate shooting and a five-goal streak helping them build a comfortable lead.

While the Tactix showed some grit early on to cut the lead to 16-15 at the end of the first quarter, they couldn't keep up with the stellar shooting of South African Lenize Potgieter who guided the team to a 35-28 halftime lead. Potgieter finished the night shooting 39-of-42.

The lead was extended once again in the third quarter to 52-36 before the Steel sealed things with a convincing final run.

The Steel now head north to face off against the Northern Mystics on Saturday in Auckland while the Tactix have a week to rebound from the loss before they face the Stars next Wednesday.

Shannon Saunders of the Steel takes a ball from Kimiora Poi of the Tactix during the ANZ Premiership Netball match, Tactix v Steel, Horncastle Arena, Christchurch, New Zealand, 11th February 2019.Copyright photo: John Davidson / www.photosport.nz
Shannon Saunders of the Steel takes a ball from Kimiora Poi of the Tactix. Source: Photosport
