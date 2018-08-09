 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Steel book spot in ANZ Premiership final with hard fought win over Tactix

1 NEWS
Topics
Netball

The Southern Steel will have the chance to send veteran Wendy Frew out as an ANZ Premiership winner one last time, advancing through to Sunday's final with a 53-49 win over the Mainland Tactix in Invercargill last night.

In a close fought encounter, the Steel took a 15-12 lead out of the first quarter, only for the Tactix to rally and lead 29-28 at the halftime break.

Mainland held their nerve at the end of the third quarter, taking a 41-40 advantage into the final spell.

However, facing defeat, the Steel showed their grit in the last quarter, turning the match around to claim the 53-49 win.

Shooters Jen O'Connell (38 from 40) and Te Paea Selby-Rickit (15 from 22) led the way for the Steel, while Tactix shooter Ellie Bird (42 from 45) was unlucky to be on the losing side.

The Steel will face the Central Pulse in Palmerston North in this weekend's final, a rematch of the 2017 decider.

The Southerners face the Pulse this weekend thanks to a 53-49 win. Source: SKY
Topics
Netball
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
02:05
Taumoepenu grew up in the tiny village of Pea but now he’s plying his trade in San Francisco.

From harvesting crops to making the NFL: The inspiring Hollywood tale of Tongan linebacker Pita Taumoepenu
2

Watch: Beauden and Jordie resurrect Hurricanes pennant on Barrett farm, threaten to remove Scott's Crusaders flag
3

Video: Crowd groans with astonishment after Nick Kyrgios fires back 185km/h forehand winner against stunned Stan Wawrinka
4

Dan Carter says All Blacks 'can't go past' Beauden Barrett over Richie Mo'unga
5

'What an egg' - Issac Luke laughs about Russell Crowe's message of congratulations for his 250th NRL game
MORE FROM
Netball
MORE
02:36
The 16-year-old has excelled in both basketball and surf life saving.

Tayla Dalton says late mother Tania ‘biggest inspiration in my life’ as she pursues sporting success
1 NEWS

Silver Ferns legend Anna Harrison attempts audacious defensive play as she heads into retirement
00:42
The squads shared the Apollo Projects Centre in Christchurch today.

Watch: Tactix show All Blacks how its done as teams conduct weights sessions in shared gym
Casey Kopua

Casey Kopua weighing up return to Silver Ferns

A failed Comm Games, a new position and two years on the bench: Pulse star uses every obstacle to learn

1 NEWS
Topics
Netball

It hasn't been the smoothest road for Central Pulse mid-courter Claire Kersten.

After breaking into the New Zealand under 21s, Kersten had to wait until she was 24 before earning her first professional contract with the Pulse back in 2013, only to then spend the best part of the next two seasons on the bench.

But fast forward to 2018, and Kersten has proven to be an invaluable member of the starting seven.

"It's been a bit of a struggle. Very much up and down," she said.

"At times you sort of question whether it's going to work out, but the last couple of years have been amazing and have made those low points worthwhile."

Sunday's grand final will mark quite a transformation for Kersten, who switched from wing defence to centre this year.

"I've come from a circle 'D' background but obviously height's not on my side.

The feeding aspect has been a big aspect for me - that's been the biggest challenge this year."

Her form saw her called up to the Silver Ferns' Commonwealth Games squad and while the campaign itself may have been a disaster, the centre says she benefited from it.

"There were some really tough times over there but there were some great moments and I learned a lot from that experience from a netball point of view, but also personally."

Kersten and the Pulse play the winner of tonight’s semi-final between the Tactix and Steel in Palmerston North on Sunday at 4:15pm.

Claire Kersten learned a lot both on and off the court from the Gold Coast. Source: 1 NEWS | Sky
Topics
Netball
TODAY'S
FEATURED STORIES
01:56
The English all-rounder allegedly insulted, mocked and threw a cigarette at two gay men.

NZ-born English cricketer Ben Stokes the 'main aggressor' in nightclub brawl, witness tells court

From harvesting crops to making the NFL: The inspiring Hollywood tale of Tongan linebacker Pita Taumoepenu

Winston Peters' legal action over super leak has already cost taxpayers thousands - and the costs could continue to rise

An occasional shower heading towards the end of the week but clearing away to give a lot of us a pretty decent weekend

Taranaki Black Power president's daughter fined for suppression breach

'I just want to keep that door open' - Former Silver Ferns skipper Casey Kopua on possible return

1 NEWS
Topics
Netball
Silver Ferns

Former Silver Ferns captain Casey Kopua isn't ruling out a possible return to the national team, but believes she still needs time to weigh up her options.

The 33-year-old spoke to 1 NEWS and said she is still retired from international netball.

"At the moment to be honest I am still retired, you know there is a difference in being available and being selected," said Kopua.

"There is more than just 'I am available' to be considered for and my family - that sort of thing."

Kopua says there is still a chance that she could come out of retirement.

ONN 1 News at 6 promo image
For more on this story, watch 1 NEWS at 6pm. Source: 1 NEWS

"I am keen I don't want any regrets in my netball career and I also want to have another chance or maybe not.

Casey Kopua
Casey Kopua Source: Photosport

"I just want to keep that door open."

She has played 101 Tests for New Zealand and believes the national team can return to the top of netball.

"I really do hope so (Silver Ferns improve) because I love the sport you know, I am passionate about it and I hate seeing it being slagged and you know not doing so well.

"Some of those players are my best friends, so that is quite hard to watch."

Kopua says she wants to help the national side in anyway, even if she doesn't play.

"I think for me just to have that opportunity to get back in there and see if we can make it get back up there, people still have an interest in it and love netball.

"So to try and get that back a little bit even if I am not playing, to try and get that back in some way would be I guess somewhat rewarding for myself."

New Zealand failed to win a Commonwealth Games medal for the first time earlier this year at the Gold Coast Games in Australia.

The 33-year-old is entertaining the idea of returning, but says she still needs to weigh up her options. Source: 1 NEWS
Topics
Netball
Silver Ferns