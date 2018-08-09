Steel book spot in ANZ Premiership final with hard fought win over Tactix

The Southern Steel will have the chance to send veteran Wendy Frew out as an ANZ Premiership winner one last time, advancing through to Sunday's final with a 53-49 win over the Mainland Tactix in Invercargill last night.
In a close fought encounter, the Steel took a 15-12 lead out of the first quarter, only for the Tactix to rally and lead 29-28 at the halftime break.
Mainland held their nerve at the end of the third quarter, taking a 41-40 advantage into the final spell.
However, facing defeat, the Steel showed their grit in the last quarter, turning the match around to claim the 53-49 win.
Shooters Jen O'Connell (38 from 40) and Te Paea Selby-Rickit (15 from 22) led the way for the Steel, while Tactix shooter Ellie Bird (42 from 45) was unlucky to be on the losing side.
The Steel will face the Central Pulse in Palmerston North in this weekend's final, a rematch of the 2017 decider.