Steel beat the Magic in high scoring ANZ Premiership shootout in Hamilton

The Southern Steel has beaten the Casey Kopua-less Waikato BOP Magic 76-60 in a high-scoring ANZ Premiership shootout tonight in Hamilton

Steel goal shoot Jennifer O'Connell takes a pass under pressure from Magic goal defense Katherine Levien during the ANZ Premiership netball match - Magic v Steel played at Claudelands Arena, Hamilton, New Zealand on 9 July 2018. Copyright photo: © Bruce Lim / www.photosport.nz

Jennifer O'Connell had 53 goals from 55 attempts.

Source: Photosport

Steel mid-courter Gina Crampton was named MVP for the match on a great night for the shooters with the Magic making 95 per cent of their attempts while the Steel finished at 94 per cent.

Steel goal-shoot Jen O’Connell finished with 53 goals from 55 attempts while her partner in the shooting circle, Te Paea Selby-Rickit, finished with 23 goals from 26 attempts.

For the Magic, goal-shoot Lenize Potgieter completed a perfect night with 41 goals from 41 attempts while Monica Falkner finished with 19 goals from 22 attempts.

Kopua said in the pre-game that her lower leg injury was not her Achilles but didn’t go into further detail.

