Stars inflict more pain on Steel in ANZ Premiership

The Northern Stars inflicted more pain on the injury-depleted Southern Steel, taking a 48-39 ANZ Premiership victory in Auckland.

Maia Wilson against the Steel Source: Photosport

Led by shooter Maia Wilson, the Stars picked up their second victory of the season, leading after every single quarter.

Wilson's precision in the circle (shooting 36 from 39) was backed up by Jamie Hume (12 from 15), the win boosting the stars to third on the table, leapfrogging Auckland rivals, the Mystics.

Meanwhile, the Steel have been handed back to back defeats, only goal difference keeping them from the bottom of the table, with just one win from their first seven matches.

Despite having lost shooting duo Jen O'Connell and Georgia Heffernan, the Steel's shooting duo put in a respectable performance from Kalifa McCollin (27 from 29) and Kiana Pelasio (6/10)