Stars bounce back from ANZ Premiership thumping to snag upset win over Tactix

The Northern Stars have bounced back from an ANZ Premiership hiding yesterday to record their first win of the season with a 49-43 upset win over the Mainland Tactix.

Kimiora Poi of the Tactix secures possession during the round 2 ANZ Premiership match between the Northern Stars and the Mainland Tactix. Source: Getty

After getting decimated 63-39 by the Central Pulse last night, the Stars managed to turn things around and put on a show for the Auckland Netball Centre crowd.

Their efforts were led by Silver Ferns shooter Maia Wilson, who finished the evening with an impressive 37-from-40 in the circle.

The teams traded goals and turnovers early as both defences relentlessly went about making passing lanes into the circle difficult.

However, a Wilson goal in the dying seconds saw the Stars take a one goal lead to wrap up the first quarter of action.

The game blew wide open in the second quarter though with the Stars able to score six-straight without reply just before halftime to forge a 26-19 lead.

From there, the Tactix simply couldn’t find a way back into the contest and despite outscoring the Stars in the final quarter by two goals, ended up losing the match.

With Round Two now in the books, the win puts the Stars in third behind the Pulse and Mystics who are both undefeated so far with two wins each.