Southern Steel's unbeaten ANZ Premiership run still alive after win over Northern Stars

The Northern Stars' national netball premiership mini-revival has been brought to an abrupt end courtesy of a 82-58 thumping by the Southern Steel in Invercargill.

The Stars took some unaccustomed momentum into this afternoon's game, backing up from back-to-back wins over the Magic (55-50) and the Mystics (59-53).

But any hopes of a third victory were short-lived, the Steel in complete control as they extended their unbeaten run to 11 games.

The game was all but over after just 15 minutes, the competition leaders wasting little time in opening out to a 24-14 lead.

They were disciplined on defence and lightning quick on attack, Gina Crampton and Shannon Francois whipping the ball through to towering Jamaican shooter Jhaniele Fowler-Reid with brutal efficiency.

There was little the Stars could do to slow down the Steel's through-court drive, and even less once goal keep and captain Leana de Bruin was sidelined with an ankle injury at the first break.

The Steel won the second quarter 24-11 for a 48-25 halftime lead, smart work from circle defenders Jane Watson and Te Huinga Reo Selby-Rickit creating a steady stream of turnover ball into Fowler-Reid and Te Paea Selby-Rickit.

The Aucklanders tightened up in the third stanza, winning the quarter 18-16 as a more coherent defensive effort slowed down the Steel's midcourt drive to the circle.

Young Silver Ferns shooter Maia Wilson worked hard in tandem with Malia Vaka as the Stars maintained parity through the last quarter, but the Steel always looked completely in control.

Fowler-Reid continued her season-long dominance, sinking 56 from 59 for 95 per cent accuracy while Te Paea Selby-Rickit chipped in with 25 from 29.