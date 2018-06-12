 

Netball


Southern Steel snatch victory from Tactix after late long range goal by Te Paea Selby-Rickit

The Southern Steel edged the Mainland Tactix 53-52 last night in the ANZ Premiership at Horncastle Arena in Christchurch.

Mainland Tactix suffered their fourth straight loss, they now sit three points behind the Southern Steel and are third on the competition ladder.

In the final quarter the home team led the Steel by six points, but their southern rivals fought hard with goal shooter Te Paea Selby-Rickit sinking a crucial long range goal with only seconds remaining on the clock to get her side the win.

The Waikato-Bay of Plenty Magic take on the bottom of the table Northern Stars tomorrow in Tauranga for the final game of round six.

