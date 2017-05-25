 

The Steel thrashed the Pulse 80-44 in Porirua last night.
Source: SKY

Mahmudullah hit a four to secure his side their first away win from home against the Black Caps in their ODI match in Dublin this morning.

Video: Bangladesh record first away win over Black Caps in final ODI match of tri-series in Dublin

05:48
2
Mainland Netball in Canterbury is scrapping rep teams for year seven and eight players – Margaret Foster is outraged by the decision.

Watch: 'I was completely horrified' – Silver Ferns great bemused by decision to scrap rep teams

00:30
3
Tom Dumoulin lost over two minutes of his lead in the pink jersey after stopping 33km from the finish.

'He must be in dire need of that!' - cyclist loses massive lead in Giro d'Italia after stopping for toilet break

00:41
4
The Steel thrashed the Pulse 80-44 in Porirua last night.

Video: Southern Steel remain unbeaten after destroying Pulse in netball premiership

01:48
5
Angus McWilliam will link up with coach Jamie Dixon at Texas Christian University.

Meet the Kiwi basketballer pursuing his NBA dream after he was scouted by the same US coach who nabbed Steven Adams

00:56
As Shorty celebrates its 25th anniversary, Breakfast's Brodie Kane puts a rather awkward question to actor Ben Mitchell.

'Who was your favourite girlfriend?' Shortland Street's TK Samuels put on the spot on live television

As Shorty marks its 25th birthday, Breakfast's Brodie gives actor Ben Mitchell a grilling.

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

The 1 NEWS at 6pm bulletin, live streamed 7 days a week.

01:55
New Zealand is not immune to the issue, with New Zealand Rugby working closely with police ahead of the Lions tour.

Three more arrested in connection with Manchester suicide bombing as dozens still in hospital

A French minister has said the bomber is believed to have travelled to Syria and had "proven" links with ISIS.

01:58
Dr Lance O’Sullivan and anti-vaccine campaigner Trisha Shiel confronted each other before the screening of Vaxxed in Kaitaia last night.

Dr Lance O'Sullivan and anti-vaccine campaigner Trisha Shiel confronted each other before the screening of Vaxxed in Kaitaia last night.

Dr O’Sullivan and Trisha Cheel clashed before the screening of Vaxxed in Kaitaia last night.

00:48
Dr O'Sullivan says taxpayer-funded healthcare professionals had no place being at a screening of 'Vaxxed' in Kaitaia.

Watch: Furious Dr Lance O'Sullivan asks why DHB staff were at anti-vax film - 'It is incompatible for you to be here'

Dr O'Sullivan said taxpayer-funded healthcare professionals had no place at the event.


 
