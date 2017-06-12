 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

Netball


Southern Steel netball captain recovering after surgery following 'nightmare' bus accident

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Southern Steel netball captain Wendy Frew is recovering from surgery she underwent in hospital last night after a "nightmare" van crash in the Christchurch suburb of Fendalton.

The surgery repaired injuries sustained to Frew's elbow and leg, and leaves her on the sideline for an indeterminate period.

Recounting the ordeal, Frew said the experience has been traumatic on the whole team.

"It's like a nightmare – it's such an awful, scary experience to be involved in for all of us," Frew said in a statement today.

"But we are a strong team and a strong franchise and we will get through it together. We've just got to look forward," Frew said.

The Steel have decided to play against the Mainland Tactix tomorrow night, June 14, and are in the process of discussions with ANZ Premiership officials to bring in replacement players.

Six Steel players were hospitalised following the June 12 crash in Fendalton.

In addition to Frew, mid-courter Shannon Francois and shooter Jhaniele Fowler-Reid sustained minor injuries, but were released from hospital yesterday.

Shooter Te Paea Selby-Rickit suffered a rib injury and was released to recover with the team last night.

Steel lead physiotherapist Corina Ngatuere said player recovery would be "gauged day by day".

"No decisions have been made regarding player availability for future games and won't be until we are further through the recovery process," Ngatuere said.

Frew said members of the public at the scene and the medical staff involved with the team's care were "exceptional".

Four Steel players were taken to hospital after the crash in Christchurch today.
Source: 1 NEWS

"Everyone has just been incredible – people didn't hesitate to help. And I've had so many kind messages which I am truly grateful for."

Despite the depleted lineup, Southern Steel chief executive Lana Winders was optimistic about the team’s immediate games.

"No team plans to be dealing with an emergency incident like this but we are in a position to present a team tomorrow because of the commitment of our players and the depth in our development ranks," she said.

Four Southern Steel players were taken to hospital after the crash in Christchurch today.
Source: Facebook - Jay Montesclaros Cochlan

"Our tagline has always been "made of Steel" – now we get to prove it."

Related

Accidents

Christchurch and Canterbury

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:17
1
Not one to show too much emotion, Burling joined his crew in celebrating their challenger series win in Bermuda.

Watch: The moment Team NZ lift Louis Vuitton trophy and Peter Burling gets among celebrations with epic champagne spray


00:30
2
Burling and Co. were on song in race seven against Artemis.

Watch: Emotion spills over as Team NZ clinches Louis Vuitton with crushing win, earns Oracle Cup re-match


00:30
3
Burling and Co. were on song in race seven against Artemis.

Watch: They did it! Team NZ blitzes Artemis with blinding sprint to cement place in the America's Cup finals

00:41
4
If rugby doesn’t work out for the Maori All Blacks, some could have a career in singing.

Video: Talented Maori All Blacks stars sing beautiful waiata during Rotorua welcome

00:30
5
Burling and Co. were on song in race seven against Artemis.

Watch: They did it! Team NZ blitzes Artemis with blinding sprint to book place in the America's Cup finals

03:28
Christie Marceau was stabbed to death in 2011 by Akshay Chand.

Police prosecutor was strongly against teenager's killer being let out on bail before attack

Christie Marceau was stabbed to death by Akshay Chand.

00:54
Dickson was in awe of Peter Burling and the Team NZ crew after they dismantled the Swedes in race seven.

'Today was a class package' – Chris Dickson praises Team NZ's flawless win, urges caution over Oracle

Dickson says Team NZ definitely need a rest after days of hectic action.


01:08
Sala ultimately paid the price for being too nice and too trusting in a cut-throat game.

Survivor NZ blog: Cabin fever, questionable acting and big moves

Avid Survivor watcher Mellissa Gedye gives the lowdown on last night's episode.

03:21
Political reporter Katie Bradford discusses Andrew Little's plan to slash immigration if elected.

'This is a big election issue' – what does Labour's immigration plan mean for rivals?

Political reporter Katie Bradford discusses Andrew Little's plan to slash immigration if elected.


01:51
Autism New Zealand is asking for more government funding so it can have more impact nationwide.

Employment programme changing lives of Kiwis with Autism

Autism New Zealand is asking for more government funding so it can have more impact nationwide.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ