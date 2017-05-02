 

Netball


Southern Steel lose Jamaican defender for entire competition due to serious knee injury

Southern Steel's Jamaican defender Malysha Kelly has ruptured knee ligaments and will miss this year's national netball premiership.

Jhaniele Fowler-Reid of the Steel high fives with the team. 2017 ANZ Premiership netball match, Northern Stars v Southern Steel at the Vodafone Events Centre, Auckland, New Zealand. 26 April 2017 © Copyright Photo: Anthony Au-Yeung / www.photosport.nz

Jhaniele Fowler-Reid of the Steel high fives with the team.

Not only will she miss the Steel's title defence, Kelly has also been ruled out of Jamaica's team for next month's Gold Coast Commonwealth Games.

Steel physiotherapist Corina Ngatuere said an MRI scan confirmed Kelly had ruptured the anterior cruciate ligament in her left knee.

"We pride ourselves on having low injury rates and doing all we can to prevent injuries but unfortunately the nature of this game, with the change in direction, jumping and landing and abrupt stopping, means accidents do happen," she said.

Kelly was snatching a trademark intercept at training on Tuesday night when she suffered the rupture.

"I've never had something like that happen so it definitely scared me," she said.

"I was in a lot of pain so I wasn't thinking about how bad the injury could be. Then Corina did some initial assessments and I passed them all for ACL - it's not the kind of pass that I wanted."

Kelly said the injury was devastating.

"It's mind-blowing that it's actually this serious. I've been in denial and still thinking maybe it's not the ACL. I was hoping the MRI would discover something else," she said.

Making the phone call to alert Jamaican coach Sasher Henry was extremely difficult.

"I just feel like there's a lot of people that I'm letting down here and back home," Kelly said.

"Home feels further away now, more so than before."

Eager to continue playing the sport she loves, Kelly planned to take time to access her surgical options.

"It's a very hard decision because whatever decision I make will affect my future in the game."

Steel coach Reinga Bloxham said the franchise would take time to consider replacement options.

