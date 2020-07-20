Southern Steel hang on to beat the Waikato Bay of Plenty Magic by a single goal

The Southern Steel held on to prevail over the Waikato Bay of Plenty Magic by a goal in a thrilling ANZ Premiership encounter.

Steel shooter Kalifa McCollin. Source: Photosport

Both teams came into the match with a solitary win, but it was the Steel who would survive to win 41-40 at the Auckland Netball Centre.

The Magic scored six of the last 10 goals in the match last night, but they fell agonisingly short of levelling the scores.

The three Steel shooters shot 82 per cent together. Kalifa McCollin led the way with 24 goals from 30 attempts. Ellen Halfpenny shot a perfect nine from nine in 17 minutes on court while Kiana Pelasio shot eight from 11.

The Magic’s shooters had an 83.3 per cent shooting percentage with Abigail Latu-Meafou nailing 22 goals from 24 attempts while Kelsey McPhee and Khiarna Williams finished with 10 from 14 and eight of 10 respectively.