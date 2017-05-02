Southern Steel dominate Central Pulse, remain on top of competition ladder

Even the best defence in the national netball premiership wasn't enough to halt the Southern Steel.

The competition leaders dominated the first and last quarters against the Central Pulse to win 63-50, their seventh comfortable win from seven games.

A Pulse side who have lost three of seven games remain in third place, not able to match their league-leading average of just 47 goals conceded per game.

They were effective through the middle stages but closing the gap always looked beyond them after ceding the first quarter 18-12.

Steel goal shoot Jhaniele Fowler-Reid emerged with 49 goals from 54 attempts, surviving a physically demanding evening against Silver Ferns pair Katrina Grant and Phoenix Karaka.

The pair were penalised 35 times between them as they sought to put Fowler-Reid and her feeders off their stride.

Steel mid-courters Gina Crampton and Shannon Francois maintained their high standards while goal keep Jane Watson was typically staunch, tallying three intercepts and four deflections.

Pulse goal shoot Cathrine Tuivaiti didn't get the same prolific service as Fowler-Reid but was deadly on the shot, landing all 26 attempts.

Jhaniele Fowler-Reid of the Steel high fives with the team. Source: Photosport

Sixteen-year-old goal attack Tiana Metuarau lacked the same radar, sinking 24 from 31.