Southern Steel celebrated return to Invercargill with another win over the Mystics

The Southern Steel celebrated returning to Invercargill with a 51-47 over the Mystics in the ANZ Premiership last night.

Kalifa McCollin. Source: Photosport

The Steel jumped out to a nine-goal lead in the first quarter before hanging on to record their second win over the Mystics this season.

Goal attack Kalifa McCollin was the star for the Steel, finishing with a team-high 32 from 36 for an 89 per cent accuracy rating.

Mystics goal shoot Grace Nweke was lethal for the visitors, draining 41 of 44 shots.

The four-goal loss means the Mystics take a bonus point for the match and are two points behind the second-placed Tactix, who they face on Sunday as the penultimate round of the continues. The Tactix then face the ladder-leading Pulse on Monday.