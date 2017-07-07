Southern Steel and Northern Mystics set for Super Club final showdown

The Southern Steel and Northern Mystics will take unbeaten records into the final of the inaugural Super Club tournament in Nelson after notching comfortable semi-final wins.

In a repeat of the outcome of last week's New Zealand premiership final, the Steel were too classy for the Central Pulse on Thursday, winning 70-54.

The Steel dominated the two middle quarters, winning them 38-24 to set up a fifth win this season over the Pulse.

Shooter Jhaniele Fowler-Reid was as dominant as ever, landing 55 of 59 shots.

Cathrine Tuivaiti delivered a perfect 30-from-30 return for the Pulse although her team couldn't deliver the same free-flowing service in attack.

The Pulse will play off for third place against the NSW Institute of Sport, who were outclassed 66-48 by the Mystics.

Defenders Anna Harrison and Storm Purvis picked up 10 intercepts and 17 deflections between them for the Mystics, effectively shutting down lanky shooter Kristina Brice.