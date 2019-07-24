TODAY |

Sky pledges to contribute prize money to Silver Ferns for World Cup win

1 NEWS
Another sponsor has come forward to say it will give the Silver Ferns a bonus payment for their World Cup win.

Sky has announece this morning the company will be making a financial contribution to the world champions after it was revealed shortly after Monday's win there was no prize money attatched to the title.

"The Silver Ferns had a superb World Cup campaign and we were thrilled to be there every step of the way as the official broadcast partner in New Zealand," Stewart said.

"The passion and commitment of the team was evident to everyone who watched, and they did us all proud. We're really pleased to be able to show our support by contributing to a bonus payment for the team.

"We congratulate the Silver Ferns on their superb win, and look forward to showcasing them again on Sky during the Constellation Cup in October."

Stewart didn't say how much money would be contributed.

Sky's announcement comes two days after major sponsor ANZ said it is looking at setting up a fund with other sponsors to reward the Silver Ferns for their World Cup win.

"Over the last 10 years, through highs and lows, we have invested about $30 million to help grow the sport of netball in New Zealand across all levels of the game from grassroots to elite," the statement read.

"The Silver Ferns’ World Cup victory was inspirational, so we’re happy to work with other key stakeholders to contribute to a fund in recognition of the team’s commitment and dedication."

The Silver Ferns have said the money isn't important to them but fans - including Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern - have called out sponsors.

"It ultimately comes back to the sponsors and what the sponsors perceive to attract as a result of the reach of the World Cup and so on," the Prime Minister said earlier this week on TVNZ1's Breakfast.

"No matter what way you cut it, it does say that there's a bit of inequity there but ultimately, it's in the sponsors' hands."

Karin Burger, Shannon Saunders and Jane Watson all agreed they play the game for pride and passion - not prizes. Source: 1 NEWS
