Sisterly love: Twin netballer helps carry sister off court after nasty injury in Steel's win over Stars

Source:  1 NEWS

The Southern Steel’s first win this season has come at a significant cost with young shooter Georgia Heffernan carried off the court with a serious knee injury in the 49-47 win over the Stars this evening.

Kate Heffernan helped her sister Georgia after she fell awkwardly in the 49-47 win. Source: SKY

Heffernan took the court for Trinidad and Tobago shooter Kalifa McCollin after halftime but disaster struck soon after when she suffered an awkward fall away from the ball towards the end of the third quarter.

Heffernan immediately grabbed at her knee and showed visible discomfort as her teammates came to her aid.

One person probably more concerned than most will have been teammate and twin sister Kate who eventually helped carry her off the court.

The third quarter finished with the scores locked at 36-all but the Steel managed to pull away midway through the final 12 minutes to claim their first win of the season.

The victory moves the Steel to fifth in the ladder, one point behind the Stars who are also just one win from four games.

