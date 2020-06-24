Silvers Ferns coach understands divided Australian reaction to new two-goal shot

Silver Ferns coach Dame Noeline Taurua says she understands why Australian netballers aren’t happy following Super Netball's decision to introduce a two-goal shot.

Its divided players, who say they weren't consulted, and there may be flow on effects when it comes to the national team.

The 1.9m zone will be active in the final five minutes of each quarter.

“The sports entertainment place is highly competitive, it was before Covid-19, even more so now, so we felt like this was as good a time as any to bring it in,” Super Netball chief executive Chris Symington said.

Caitlin Thwaites tweeted that players not being consulted over the biggest rule change netball has seen is terrible.

Dame Noeline Taurua is not shocked by the reaction.

“I’m not surprised that they’re not happy and the clubs as well and once again time will tell what the effect of the two pointers is going to be out on court,” she said.

The former Sunshine Coast coach admits she's a traditionalist and doesn’t like blurring lines between the different versions of the game.

There could also be ripple effects for the Diamonds come time for their annual Test series against the Silver Ferns.

People don’t realise with a two-point shot that it not only changes the shooting end but also the defence end as well, they'll have to adapt very fast to go back into the traditional game,” Taurua said.