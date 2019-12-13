Silver Ferns veteran Maria Folau announces retirement from all netball

Siver Ferns veteran Maria Folau has announced her retirement from all netball.

Maria Folau and Courtney Bruce has been dubbed a key battle. Source: Photosport

Netball NZ confirmed today Folau played her final game in the black dress earlier this year, with the Silver Ferns naming their squad for the Nations Cup next month.

"Her service to the sport and dedication to New Zealand Netball is something we are very thankful for and we wish Maria all the best for her future," Netball NZ chief executive Jennie Wyllie said.

"Her resume speaks volumes to the talented athlete that Maria is."

Folau finishes her 14-year career with 150 Test caps, a Netball World Cup gold medal [along with three silver medals], two Commonwealth Games gold medals [one silver], a Netball World Youth Cup gold medal and three FAST5 Netball World Series titles.

After making her debut in 2005 against Jamaica, Folau built a reputation as a sharpshooter who wasn't afraid to shoot long-range goals and was often successful at it.

Silver Ferns coach Noeline Taurua said Folau would go down as one of New Zealand Netball's greats.

"There is something special about watching Maria seamlessly land those long-range goals from any point in the shooting circle without a furrowed brow," Taurua said.

"You cannot consistently shoot like that, unless you are dedicated and committed to your craft. She will be long remembered for what she has brought to the game, and we will dearly miss her."

Domestically, Folau spent much of her career in Auckland with the Northern Mystics before she departed last season to join to the Adelaide Thunderbirds in Australia's Super Netball competition to ease the living conditions with her Australian husband and controversial former rugby player, Israel Folau.

