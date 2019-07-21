Silver Ferns topple hosts England to book spot in Netball World Cup final

The Silver Ferns have booked a place in the Netball World Cup final with Australia after edging hosts England 47-45 in a dramatic last four clash 47-45 in Liverpool.

Tracey Neville's team clawed back from a nightmare start to lead 24-21 at halftime but a disastrous third quarter gave the Silver Ferns a three-point lead going into the last.



The deficit proved too tough to breach for an England team who must now somehow recover for tonight's third-place playoff against South Africa.



The warning signs were there early on as Maria Folau gave New Zealand a 5-0 lead inside the first four minutes.



Folau, who had been booed during the pre-game introductions after recently defending her husband Israel's controversial religious beliefs, scored four from four to get the Silver Ferns off to a flying start.



After showing some nerves in front of goal, England recovered to haul back the deficit but still faced a big task as they trailed 12-9 at the end of the first. Nerves continued to be in evident for England who slipped six points behind midway through the second quarter, Neville to make changes.

She switched the respective roles of Helen Housby and the misfiring Jo Harten, and introduced Natalie Haythornthwaite in place of Chelsea Pitman.



The move made a dramatic difference as Housby hauled England level before Harten belatedly rediscovered her form to shoot her team 24-21 in front with a quick- fire triple before the break.



England struggled to sustain their momentum, with the accuracy of Folau and Amelianne Ekenasio dragging NZ back level in a match which showed all the signs of going down to the wire.



Looking more composed, the Silver Ferns edged two points clear before a rare mistake by England captain Serna Guthrie enabled Ekenasio to stretch the Silver Ferns' lead to three.



After a quarter they will want to forget, England faced going into the final 15 minutes needing to make up a 36-33 deficit in order to keep their World Cup dream alive.



They fell further behind before a crucial interception from Harten helped haul the deficit back to two as the game moved deeper into the final quarter.



But the superbly-poised Ekenasio was showing no signs of the raucous home crowd getting to her as she continued her flawless scoring record to put NZ five points clear with seven minutes to go.

