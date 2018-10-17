 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Silver Ferns toning back talk of lifting the Constellation Cup with a 14-goal win

AAP
Topics
Netball
Silver Ferns

New Zealand are toning back talk of lifting the Constellation Cup via a gaint win, believing a stung Australia will coming out fighting in the decider.

The Silver Ferns' shock 55-44 triumph in the third Test in Hamilton leaves them trailing 2-1 and with a chance of claiming the silverware for the first time in six years.

They must win by 14 goals in Wellington tomorrow, a prospect which would have been unthinkable given their form of 2018.

Coach Noeline Taurua, who has made it a priority to inject self-belief in her players, suggested they would push hard for the required winning margin in the immediate wake of Sunday's upset.

However, veteran captain Laura Langman wasn't so forthright.

The Silver Ferns need to beat the Diamonds by 14 goals or more in Wellington to win the Constellation Cup for the first time since 2012. Source: Breakfast

Simply snaring another win is her immediate goal. It's a bonus if things blow out.

"We're very conscious Australia won't be the team they were in Hamilton. They're a very classy side and they've got a huge amount of experience," she said.

"For me, personally, the (long term) big picture is in the back of my mind.

"The scoreboard will take care of itself. If it's by 14, wicked, but I'm more concerned about the foundation that we're laying."

Langman didn't want the "one-hit wonders" tag labelled to her team like others she's represented across a 15-year international career.

The veteran midcourter said while confidence was high, they are facing an Australian team she says are likely to ditch the heavy rotation policy employed in Hamilton.

She expects key Australian shooter and captain Caitlin Bassett to start and to set the tone for her team, as metronomic Kiwi goal shoot Maria Folau did for the hosts, landing a match-winning 40 from 41 shots.

Maria Folau after the Silver Ferns win. Silver Ferns v Australian Diamonds, Constellation Cup, Claudelands Arena, Hamilton, New Zealand on the 14 October 2018. Copyright Photo: Jeremy Ward / www.photosport.nz
Maria Folau. Source: Photosport
Topics
Netball
Silver Ferns
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Solomone Kata. Tonga Rugby league training ahead of their match against Australia this weekend. Mt Smart Stadium, Auckland. New Zealand. Monday 15 October 2018 © Andrew Cornaga / www.photosport.nz
Tonga leave out Hurrell, pick Kata for landmark clash against the Kangaroos
2
Players of Tonga bow to their supporters after the match. 2017 Rugby League World Cup Semi Final, England v Tonga at Mt Smart Stadium, Auckland, New Zealand. 25 November 2017 © Copyright Photo: Anthony Au-Yeung / www.photosport.nz
Criticism over taxpayer funding for MPs' trip to Mate Ma'a Tonga match
3
Tui Lolohea and Andrew Fifita are grateful for the fanatical support their side receives.
League fans sell out Auckland's Mt Smart stadium for Tonga-Australia clash
4
The Australians gave everything a crack at Papakura Marae.
Watch: Kangaroos dive into Māori culture with haka and mau rākau lessons, enjoy traditional hāngi
5
David Koch made the comments on Channel Seven's Sunrise show about the Central Coast Mariner.
Australian breakfast TV host makes insensitive slavery joke about Usain Bolt
MORE FROM
Netball
MORE
1 NEWS

Silver Ferns bemoan poor performance against Aussies - 'It's just not good enough'
1 NEWS

Watch: Silver Ferns defenders execute unique lift technique against Aussie shooters
MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - SEPTEMBER 23: Maria Folau of the Silver Ferns passes the ball during the Quad Series International Test match between the Australian Diamonds and the New Zealand Silver Ferns at Hisense Arena on September 23, 2018 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Mike Owen/Getty Images)

As it happened: Silver Ferns comprehensively beaten in physical Constellation Cup opener against Aussies
Jane Watson during the Netball International Quad Series between New Zealand Silver Ferns and Australia at Hisense Arena Melbourne Australia. Sunday 23rd September 2018. Copyright Photo. Brendon Ratnayake / www.photosport.nz

Diamonds coach: 'We are bracing for backlash from the Silver Ferns'