Silver Ferns toning back talk of lifting the Constellation Cup with a 14-goal win

New Zealand are toning back talk of lifting the Constellation Cup via a gaint win, believing a stung Australia will coming out fighting in the decider.

The Silver Ferns' shock 55-44 triumph in the third Test in Hamilton leaves them trailing 2-1 and with a chance of claiming the silverware for the first time in six years.

They must win by 14 goals in Wellington tomorrow, a prospect which would have been unthinkable given their form of 2018.

Coach Noeline Taurua, who has made it a priority to inject self-belief in her players, suggested they would push hard for the required winning margin in the immediate wake of Sunday's upset.

However, veteran captain Laura Langman wasn't so forthright.

Simply snaring another win is her immediate goal. It's a bonus if things blow out.

"We're very conscious Australia won't be the team they were in Hamilton. They're a very classy side and they've got a huge amount of experience," she said.

"For me, personally, the (long term) big picture is in the back of my mind.

"The scoreboard will take care of itself. If it's by 14, wicked, but I'm more concerned about the foundation that we're laying."

Langman didn't want the "one-hit wonders" tag labelled to her team like others she's represented across a 15-year international career.

The veteran midcourter said while confidence was high, they are facing an Australian team she says are likely to ditch the heavy rotation policy employed in Hamilton.