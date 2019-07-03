TODAY |

Silver Ferns thank men's side for World Cup warm-up - 'We were pushed to the limit'

1 NEWS
More From
Netball
Silver Ferns

The Silver Ferns are thankful for last week's pre-World Cup hit outs against the New Zealand men's invitational side, despite twice ending up on the losing side.

As the Silver Ferns depart for the World Cup in England this afternoon, captain Laura Langman took time to thank the men's invitational side, who they played twice as part of the Cadbury Netball series last week.

"It was really special," Langman said.

"First and foremost, I really enjoyed the product that they put out there. They do a lot of work that no one ever sees, and it was nice to be able to celebrate that with them.

"On a personal Ferns note, I loved how we were pushed to the limit and able to back up. No, the scores didn't reflect that, but I think that what we put out there as a team was closer than what we're after versus what we have been doing in the past.

"It was a great opportunity to test our processes against a style of play that can change at any moment. The men can decide just to open up whenever they like, so our ability to adapt to that was tested. I thought that was another clear objective that we were able to achieve, or put a lot of work towards."

Shooter Ameliranne Ekenasio echoed her skipper's sentiments, thanking the men's side for the contest.

"Some of the bruises have gone down, but the bruises still feel like they're there, they were pretty rough games.

"The amount of respect we have for those guys after playing them on court is pretty huge.

"We are hugely thankful, we couldn't have asked for better games - better prep going into the World Cup."

The Netball World Cup begins on July 12 NZT.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The Ferns lost twice to the Men's Invitational side last week. Source: 1 NEWS
More From
Netball
Silver Ferns
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
02:56
The conservative Christian MP would not say, however, if he agreed or not with Folau’s controversial statements about gay people.
Israel Folau 'should have the freedom to express his religious beliefs' - National MP Alfred Ngaro
2
1 NEWS Sport reporter Guy Heveldt goes behind the scenes at the Cricket World Cup and catches up with the former NZ captain.
Brendon McCullum: Black Caps can win the World Cup
3
The Highlanders first-five was a surprise selection in Steve Hansen' side.
Josh Ioane describes learning of his 'nerve-wracking' All Blacks selection
4
The blindside flanker’s admission that he was not up to international rugby was praised by the All Blacks coach.
Hansen applauds Squire for 'courageous' decision, has forthright words for snubbed Akira Ioane
5
Braydon Ennor, Sevu Reece, Atu Moli and Luke Jacobson were included in the 39-man squad to face Argentina and South Africa.
Sevu Reece headlines four debutants named in All Blacks squad for Rugby Championship
MORE FROM
Netball
MORE
13th January 2019, M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool, England; Netball Quad Series, England versus New Zealand; Maria Folau of New Zealand Silver Ferns lines up a shot

Maria Folau looks sharp as Silver Ferns down Premiership All Stars team
1 NEWS

New Zealand men's netball team thrash Fiji in international debut
01:29
For years men's netball has gone unnoticed, but tonight they play their first international, against Fiji.

New Zealand men's netball team still in disbelief about their international debut
1 NEWS

ANZ denies trying to pressure Maria Folau: 'We value our partnership with Netball NZ'