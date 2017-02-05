 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Netball


Silver Ferns take on South Africa in London with only pride left to play for

share

Emma Keeling 

1 NEWS Europe Correspondent

New Zealand's final match of the Quad Series will count for nothing after Australia secured the trophy.
Source: 1 NEWS | Sky

Related

Emma Keeling

UK and Europe

Silver Ferns

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:29
1
The Black Caps defeated Australia by 24 runs in Hamilton to take the three-match series 2-0.

As it happened: Ross Taylor, Trent Boult star as Black Caps reclaim Chappell-Hadlee trophy

00:28
2
New Zealand are through to the semi-finals in Sydney, after a nail-biting win over the flying Fijians.

Watch: All Blacks Sevens snatch last minute win over Fiji in heart stopping encounter

00:24
3
Dallin Watene-Zelezniak scored from a miraculous full-field chip and chase to see Penrith beat the Eels 13-0.

As it happened: Sydney Roosters win 2017 NRL Nines

00:29
4
Boult's career-best figures of 6-33 ensured that New Zealand took the three-match series 2-0.

Watch: Trent Boult rips through Australia to reclaim Chappell-Hadlee trophy

5

NZ Rugby confirm All Black Patrick Tuipulotu tested positive for banned substance


00:23
Mr Little is aiming to get elected as PM this year and gently told Mr Jackson 'that's taken'.

Watch: The moment Willie Jackson tells his boss Andrew Little 'actually I really want to be the Prime Minister'

Mr Little is aiming to get elected as PM this year and gently told Mr Jackson 'that's taken'.

03:04
1 NEWS and other media turned down demands for a $10,000 payment to secure exclusive access to the welcome.

Video: 'Get it off our whenua' – TeTii marae member in standoff with media over cameras

Marae representatives asked police to move TVNZ cameras off a public road.

01:53
The idea involves creating special zones where locals are in charge of funding decisions.

'Let's have a shot' - mayors in NZ's poorest regions want power and funds to tackle poverty

The idea involves creating special zones in the Far North, Rotorua Lakes and the Gisborne district.

01:52
Primary Industries Minister Nathan Guy says Northland fits the bill for a medium scale adverse drought event.

Northland's big dry: Government offering financial help to drought-stricken farmers

One farmer has been forced to sell 60 cows and reckons he'll lose $200k this season.

03:12
'We think whanau, hapu and iwi are best placed to look after children that have been removed into the state's hands.'

'We think iwi are best placed to look after children removed into the state's hands'

Maori leaders want new rules in CYF legislation .


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ