TODAY |

Silver Ferns take 20 per cent pay cut

Source: 

The country's top netballers have taken a month long 20 per cent pay cut which will be reviewed early in May.

Silver Ferns' Jane Watson ahead of facing South Africa in London Source: Getty

The pay cut applies to the retainers for all Silver Ferns and ANZ premiership players and is backdated from 10 April and goes through to 7 May.

Netball NZ high performance manager Keir Hansen said the sport along with all other sports and businesses were "feeling the effects of Covid-19 and while this salary freeze for anyone is challenging this will go a long way in helping secure the ongoing viability of teams", he said.

Hansen said any decision about on going pay cuts would be made in consultation with the Netball Players Association.

He said the cut was "comparable" to what Netball New Zealand staff have taken.

Netball Players Association representative Steph Bond said the country's elite players were fully aware of the current landscape and had been extremely supportive of sustaining the future of the sport.

"Players understand that they play an important role in ensuring the long-term future of the sport including its financial viability.

"We remain committed to working with stakeholders to ensure our sport survives and getting back to the court when the opportunity presents itself," she said.

Hansen said Netball New Zealand was working on a number of possible competition scenarios when the all clear was given to resume and believed it would taken players four to six weeks to get back to match fitness once out of lockdown.

rnz.co.nz

Netball
Silver Ferns
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Government releases more detail on sports and recreation allowed during different alert levels
2
Miami Dolphins pick Tua Tagovailoa with fifth selection in NFL draft
3
Joseph Parker calls on Shaun Johnson, Ardie Savea and more for recreation of Rocky Horror's Time Warp
4
Raelene Castle stands down as Rugby Australia CEO
5
Raiders pick achieves dream wearing dressing gown as NFL draft goes remote
MORE FROM
Netball
MORE

Netball NZ confirms tonight's Steel vs Magic match will be closed to the public

Teen star Grace Nweke guides Mystics to win over crosstown rivals Stars in season-opener

Pulse begin ANZ Premiership title defence with win over Tactix

Maria, Israel Folau expecting their first child - report