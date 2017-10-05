Silver Ferns to tackle busy international 2018 netball schedule

The Silver Ferns will tackle a busy international schedule next year, highlighted by the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games in April.

Maria Tutaia of New Zealand competes against April Brandley of Australia. Source: Photosport

An action-packed season will start in January when England and South Africa host the Netball Quad Series.

The Silver Ferns will travel to London to play England on January 20 before heading to Johannesburg to meet South Africa and Australia on January 25 and 28 respectively.

A final warm-up for the Commonwealth Games is scheduled in Auckland on March 21 to 24, when the Kiwis will contest the Taini Jamison Trophy against Jamaica, Malawi and Fiji.

The Quad Series returns to New Zealand and Australia in September, with the Silver Ferns taking on England in Auckland as part of a double-header with the Australia tackling South Africa.

The action then moves to Tauranga where the Silver Ferns take on South Africa, before crossing the ditch to play Australia.

The international season will finish with a four-Test series against Australia for the Constellation Cup, the two New Zealand games scheduled for Hamilton on October 14 and in Wellington four days later.