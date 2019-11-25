Silver Ferns star Kelly Jury out to impress after shift to Central Pulse

After moving from the Waikato-Bay of Plenty Magic this off-season, new Central Pulse recruit Kelly Jury is settling into life in the capital ahead of her side's 2020 campaign.

Following a few weeks' rest after the Silver Ferns' Constellation Cup campaign, the Pulse's international contingent are back into pre-season training.

At 6-foot-3, Jury literally stands out above the rest, getting used to her new surroundings.

"This is a big change for me coming down here," Jury told 1 NEWS.

"But after the first day of training, I'd 100 per cent knew I'd made the right decision.

"It's something I'm going to have to get used to pretty fast. And I've got to remember to pass to the people in yellow!"

Originally from Taranaki, Jury has at least got a taste of home with her in Wellington, living with Hurricanes and All Blacks star Jordie Barrett.

Her last campaign ended prematurely, and in need of a second career shoulder reconstruction, Jury is ready to get back on the horse in 2020.

"It's definitely frustrating but they're the bumps in the road you've got to try and get over."

The 23-year-old will also be lining up alongside one of New Zealand's best, playing with Silver Ferns defender Katrina Rore.

"Pretty much the majority of my time playing with the Ferns I did play with Katrina. That's a very familiar face to me."