Silver Ferns squad to take home $25,000 each as sponsors step up with World Cup-winning bonus

The Silver Ferns' World Cup winning squad will each recieve a payment of $25,000 as a bonus for their achievement earlier this week.

A collaboration between sponsors Sky Sport, ANZ, MYOB and Puma will see the Ferns each take away a bonus for winning the World Cup, having recieved no form of official prize money from netball's governing body.

Netball NZ CEO Jennie Wyllie said the World Cup win was "just a moment" in the team's story.

Netball New Zealand CEO Jennie Wyllie thanked Netball New Zealand's partners, releasing a statement this afternoon detailing the bonus payments.

"We are so thankful to our wonderful partners for both their ongoing support of the Silver Ferns and the sport, and coming together to provide this financial boost in recognition of our world champions," Wyllie said.

"Netball New Zealand works tirelessly to increase the financial resourcing of the game and our players which is not an easy task.

"Elite players continue to work relentlessly for their love of the game without expectations of high remuneration, but this is a huge step forward and we are very grateful to our partners, who we could not do this without."
 

The netball star spoke with Seven Sharp as she travelled on the team bus from Liverpool to London.

The Silver Ferns have said the money isn't important to them but fans - including Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern - have called out sponsors.

"It ultimately comes back to the sponsors and what the sponsors perceive to attract as a result of the reach of the World Cup and so on," the Prime Minister said earlier this week on TVNZ1's Breakfast.

The self-proclaimed "fossils" are happy to hang up the black dress on the ultimate high.

"No matter what way you cut it, it does say that there's a bit of inequity there but ultimately, it's in the sponsors' hands."

CEO Jennie Wyllie wants to see the Ferns paid out for their success.
