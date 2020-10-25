Silver Ferns squad named for England test series following historic win over NZ mens

Fresh off a historic win against the New Zealand Mens Netball side, Dame Noeline Taurua has already named her 12-strong squad to take on England in a three-Test series starting Wednesday.

The upcoming match will be the first international Test since the Covid-19 pandemic and with the England side playing their last test in January as well as emerging from a two-week quarantine yesterday, Taurua is unsure of what to expect.

"There is an unknown factor and a lot of uncertainty as to, one, how they will present themselves and also the quality of the match," she said.

A notable inclusion in the side is Monica Faulkner who is yet to make her Test debut after a fifteen-month injury layoff.

Kelly Jury also returns to squad after injury, bolstering the defensive personnell while Taurua selected five midcourters in the 12-strong squad.

Silver Ferns Team: