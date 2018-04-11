Silver Ferns slump to third in netball world rankings

For the first time in history, the Silver Ferns have dropped out of world netball's top two places, falling to third after a disastrous Commonwealth Games campaign on the Gold Coast.

Katrina Grant of New Zealand competes against Serena Guthrie of England. Source: Photosport

Failing to win a medal at the Games, the Ferns' disastrous recent run of results have been reflected in the International Netball Federation's rankings, with New Zealand now behind both Australia and England.

New Zealand's Gold Coast tormentors Jamaica sit fourth on the rankings, likely to leave the Silver Ferns looking over their shoulders ahead of future matches.