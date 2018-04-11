 

Netball


Silver Ferns slump to third in netball world rankings

For the first time in history, the Silver Ferns have dropped out of world netball's top two places, falling to third after a disastrous Commonwealth Games campaign on the Gold Coast.

Katrina Grant of New Zealand competes against Serena Guthrie of England. Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games, Netball, New Zealand Silver Ferns v England, Gold Coast Convention and Exhibition Centre, Gold Coast, Australia. 11 April 2018

Katrina Grant of New Zealand competes against Serena Guthrie of England.

Failing to win a medal at the Games, the Ferns' disastrous recent run of results have been reflected in the International Netball Federation's rankings, with New Zealand now behind both Australia and England.

New Zealand's Gold Coast tormentors Jamaica sit fourth on the rankings, likely to leave the Silver Ferns looking over their shoulders ahead of future matches.

South Africa sit fifth and Malawi sixth, with the top six nations earning automatic qualification for next year's World Cup in England.

Silver Ferns

loading error

refresh

