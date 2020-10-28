Silver Ferns record big win over England in series opener

The Silver Ferns have kicked off their series against England by cruising to a 58-45 victory over the underdone Roses in Hamilton’s Claudelands Arena.

Ameliaranne Ekenasio. Source: Photosport

The world champions were quick out of the blocks on their way to a wire-to-wire victory, leading 15-10 after the first quarter despite the Commonwealth champions having the better shooting percentage, 91 per cent to 88, in the opening quarter.

That margin was eight goals by halftime, but England improved in the second half, going down 14-11 and 12-10 respectively in the third and fourth quarters.

Goal shooter Maia Wilson finished with 34 from 39, 87.2 per cent, while Ameliaranne Ekenasio finished with a shooting percentage of 92.6 after finishing with 24 goals from 26 attempts.

England goal shoot George Fisher had 18 goals from 22 attempts whole Eleanor Cardwell finished with 15 goals from 17 attempts.

The match was the first competitive match for the Roses in eight months as a result of the pandemic.

They were also without several stars who are playing in Australia’s Super netball competition.