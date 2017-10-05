Silver Ferns ramp up Commonwealth Games preparation with Northern Quad Series

The Silver Ferns ramp up their Commonwealth Games preparations a notch when they take on England, South Africa and Australia in the northern swing of netball's Quad Series next week.

Maria Tutaia of New Zealand competes against April Brandley of Australia. Source: Photosport

The Ferns are leaving Auckland today for a testing schedule which takes in matches in London and Johannesburg.

The series provides a chance for coach Janine Southby to see her team under pressure before she finalises her squad for the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games in April.

The Ferns play world No.3 England at the Copper Box in London on January 20, then meet fifth-ranked South Africa at Ellis Park Arena in Johannesburg five days later.

New Zealand's final match is against world champions Australia at the same venue on January 28.