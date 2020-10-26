TODAY |

Silver Ferns prepare to bring international netball back into spotlight in upcoming England series

Source:  1 NEWS

The Silver Ferns are gearing up to take on England this week in Hamilton and although the Silver Ferns are fresh from winning the Cadbury Netball series, both sides will be eager to return to the court with the upcoming clash marking the first international test match since the Covid-19 outbreak.

Tomorrow’s opening match of the Taini Jamieson Series will be the first international test played since the covid-19 pandemic struck. Source: 1 NEWS | Sky

Having just named her side yesterday, coach Dame Noeline Taurua said her Silver Ferns have high expectations of themselves in a match that is set to reignite the international netball scene.

"I feel we've set our bar a wee bit and would be really disappointed if we went backwards, so we just have to keep rising," Taurua said.

"The overall purpose for our sport is massive." 

A recent inclusion in Taurua's 12-strong side is Magic captain Samantha Winders who has worked her way back into the national side a near two year absence.

Winders said that despite being happy to be back in the squad, the road to recall was an experience she values.

"I'm very grateful to be back here and I'm just really excited," Winders said.

"It's definitely been a journey, but I think i wouldn't of had it any other way."


Netball
Silver Ferns
