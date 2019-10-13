TODAY |

Silver Ferns pip Australia in one-goal thriller to take Constellation Cup series lead

AAP
More From
Netball
Silver Ferns

The Silver Ferns overcame a five-goal deficit to beat Australia 53-52 in the first Test of netball's Constellation Cup in Christchurch.

A dominant third quarter today put the Diamonds ahead 44-39 but a series of errors quickly evaporated their advantage.

The match was the first between the teams since July's World Cup final in England where the Silver Ferns upset the Diamonds 52-51.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The superstar produced one of the most athletic plays of the match as the Silver Ferns pipped Australia in a one-goal thriller. Source: SKY

The final quarter steadily worsened for Australia, who also lost goal shooter Caitlin Bassett. She left the court in discomfort and was replaced by Caitlin Thwaites.

Bassett was one of Australia's best, shooting 26/30 before leaving the game.

The Diamonds found themselves down 26-25 at halftime after a poor opening half in which they were unable to capitalise on turnover ball.

Australia were particularly wasteful in the attacking third as their connections from the mid-court to the shooting circle were rusty.

Coach Lisa Alexander brought Laura Scherian on for her Test debut late in the second quarter and she was more efficient when feeding the shooting circle.

But that fluidity went out of the Diamonds' attack in the final quarter and the Silver Ferns regained the lead with seven minutes to go and never gave it back.

The four-match series moves to Auckland for game two on Tuesday night before heading to Australia for Tests in Sydney and Perth.

Laura Langman. Source: Photosport
More From
Netball
Silver Ferns
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:19
'It's pushing our hotel around' - All Black captures raw power of Typhoon Hagibis
2
Extraordinary footage shows Japanese team wading through typhoon flooding in order to practice
3
Do-or-die World Cup clash between Scotland and Japan cleared to go ahead after Typhoon Hagibis
4
Silver Ferns pip Australia in one-goal thriller to take Constellation Cup series lead
5
Wife of Breakers star takes aim at US girls who propositioned her husband and his teammate using their 'Instagram handles'
MORE FROM
Netball
MORE

Maia Wilson, Sokolich-Beatson return for Silver Ferns' Constellation Cup
01:00

Diamonds coach confident she can deliver 'revenge' against Silver Ferns

Laura Langman, Maria Folau granted exemptions again to play for Silver Ferns

Thanks Ireland! The bizarre 2019 World Cup curse the All Blacks may have dodged, just barely