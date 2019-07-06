Silver Ferns perform specially written waiata at function after arriving in London

The Silver Ferns have performed a special waiata at a welcome function at London’s New Zealand House ahead of the Netball World Cup.

The waiata, which was specially written for the team, went down a treat at a picturesque New Zealand House.

Silver Ferns coach Noeline Taurua telling media at the function that she will use two warm up games against Scotland this weekend to test defender Katrina Rore's calf injury.

“Those will be testing games for her. She has to get out on court, that’s the only way we will be able to see how her body is going to react and how her injury is going to react,” Taurua said.

Rore felt like her recovery was progressing well as Michaela Sokolich-Beatson joined the squad as injury cover.

“I feel like I’m about potentially 80 or 90 per cent. I’m feeling really confident in my injury and pretty much because of this morning’s training and how well it went and how confident I was doing everything, I feel like I’m making progress. But you never know what’s going to happen,” Rore said.

“It’s probably been one of the hardest mental battles I think I’ve faced.