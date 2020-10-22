Silver Ferns overcome slow start to beat New Zealand A in Cadbury Series opener

The Silver Ferns overcame a slow start to beat New Zealand A, 59-44 in their Cadbury Series opener in Palmerston North last night.

The world champions were matched by New Zealand A in the early stages, losing the first quarter.

The Ferns began to tidy up their performance in the second quarter and from there on in, powered to victory.

Coaches Noeline Taurua and Marianne Delaney-Hoshek heavily rotated in the clash as they look to avoid injuries and keep legs fresh with teams playing four games within four days.

Silver Ferns skipper Ameliaranne Ekenasio admitted her side were rusty, but was just happy to be able to return to the court.

"It's cool to finally put it out in real time, put it into a game where there were some things that worked, some things that still need some work ons which is exactly what we wanted."

"I found our timing was a little bit out, first game coming together that is not really a surprise at all."

She also praised New Zealand A's level of intensity.

"We've been training so hard together for two weeks, that really showed tonight, the level was so much higher and was exactly what we expected."

"We expected those girls to come out for blood, it was nice and tough."

In an earlier game, the New Zealand Men dispatched the New Zealand under-21s, 73-44.