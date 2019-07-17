Silver Ferns outclass Northern Ireland before World Cup showdown with Australia

The Silver Ferns have coasted past Northern Ireland at the Netball World Cup in Liverpool, with a 77-28 victory.

The win, New Zealand's fifth successive at the tournament, sends the Silver Ferns into their final Group F match against trans-Tasman foes Australia, with the winner to take top spot and a favourable semi-final matchup against England or South Africa.

As coach Noeline Taurua named what appears on paper to be her strongest lineup, the Silver Ferns began at a frenetic pace, taking a 6-0 lead in the opening stages.

Northern Ireland took over four minutes to score their first goal with the defensive duo of Casey Kopua and Jane Watson proving near immovable for the Ferns.

Inside the shooting circle, the Ferns' duo of Maria Folau and Ameliaranne Ekenasio were on target in the first quarter, missing just one shot apiece to give the Kiwi side a 22-7 lead into the first break.

The second quarter saw arguably the most fluent performance from the Ferns so far at the World Cup, outscoring Northern Ireland 22-4 to build a 44-11 lead at halftime.

After that, Taurua was able to rotate and experiment with different combinations with the trio of Phoenix Karaka, Shannon Saunders and Bailey Mes all introduced - moves most likely to do with the squad's rotation strategy.

Northern Ireland though would put up a third quarter resistance, limiting the Ferns to just 17 goals in the third spell and scoring six of their own.

Te Paea Selby-Rickit and Karin Burger were introduced inside the final quarter, as the Ferns completed a routine victory before facing the Diamonds later this week.