Silver Ferns 'never in my wildest thoughts' for Commonwealth Games call-up

An aspiring teacher, Michaela Sokolich-Beatson was busy observing a Year 11 class at Auckland's Whangaparaoa College on Wednesday when she received a phone call from Silver Ferns boss Janine Southby.

She'd be the Kiwis' Commonwealth Games bolter.

"It was all kind of a blur," the 21-year-old said.

"It was more me crying and saying, are you sure?

"I knew that the team was getting announced, but never in my wildest thoughts did I think I'd be part of that team."

Anointed by Southby as the future of the Kiwi goal defence position, Sokolich-Beatson was the biggest surprise of Thursday's 12-strong squad naming.

She and the returning Ameliaranne Ekenasio were the only two changes to a squad that failed abysmally at last month's Quad Series.

Yet the Northern Mystics-based prodigy wasn't expecting a starting-XII spot, with captain Katrina Grant remaining at the top of the pecking order.

Either Temalisi Fakahokotau or Kelly Jury will play at goal keep.

"I try not to overthink when I go out there, I like to pour my heart out onto that court and just give it my all, go for every ball," Sokolich-Beatson said.

"Just to be in this environment and learn is kind of my focus for now."

A niggling back injury had kept Sokolich-Beatson on the sidelines for much of late 2017, but the Aucklander said she'd been fit and firing for a month.