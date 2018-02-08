 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Netball


Silver Ferns 'never in my wildest thoughts' for Commonwealth Games call-up

share

Source:

NZN

An aspiring teacher, Michaela Sokolich-Beatson was busy observing a Year 11 class at Auckland's Whangaparaoa College on Wednesday when she received a phone call from Silver Ferns boss Janine Southby.

Michaele Sokolic-Beatson, 21, was the shock selection in the 12-strong squad for the Gold Coast.
Source: 1 NEWS

She'd be the Kiwis' Commonwealth Games bolter.

"It was all kind of a blur," the 21-year-old said.

"It was more me crying and saying, are you sure?

"I knew that the team was getting announced, but never in my wildest thoughts did I think I'd be part of that team."

Anointed by Southby as the future of the Kiwi goal defence position, Sokolich-Beatson was the biggest surprise of Thursday's 12-strong squad naming.

She and the returning Ameliaranne Ekenasio were the only two changes to a squad that failed abysmally at last month's Quad Series.

Yet the Northern Mystics-based prodigy wasn't expecting a starting-XII spot, with captain Katrina Grant remaining at the top of the pecking order.

Either Temalisi Fakahokotau or Kelly Jury will play at goal keep.

"I try not to overthink when I go out there, I like to pour my heart out onto that court and just give it my all, go for every ball," Sokolich-Beatson said.

"Just to be in this environment and learn is kind of my focus for now."

A niggling back injury had kept Sokolich-Beatson on the sidelines for much of late 2017, but the Aucklander said she'd been fit and firing for a month.

She guaranteed she'd be 100 per cent by April's Games tilt

Related

Silver Ferns

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:15
1
The 32-strong contingent were lead into the PyeongChang games by the skier.

'Black does not go with everything' - NZ's Winter Olympics entrance ridiculed by ESPN writer

00:45
2
The two unbeaten heavyweights came face to face in London this morning.

'They are actually worried they will lose' - Joseph Parker's trainer says Anthony Joshua afraid of losing to Kiwi

00:39
3
The rival nations shared one flag in PyeongChang last night.

North and South Korea enter Winter Olympics as one

00:15
4
After his topless display at Rio 2016, Pita Taufatofua followed suit in PyeongChang.

Shirtless Tongan flag bearer braves sub-zero temperatures at Winter Olympics opening ceremony

5
Poor crowds marred the first day of the 2018 Brisbane Tens

Brisbane Tens future in doubt after poor crowds on day one

00:30
A local in the Samoan capital drove through a flooded suburb, showing many buildings inundated with water.

Widespread flooding in Samoa as Cyclone Gita leaves its mark

The country has been on alert since a cyclone warning was issued earlier this week for the potential impact of the storm now being called Cyclone Gita.

00:15
Tevita Nabura was robbed of a late try with the TMO ruling he was in touch before he grounded the ball.

Brisbane Tens - Blues, Chiefs, Crusaders notch up wins on Day One

Relive all the action from day one of the Brisbane Tens at Suncorp Stadium.

00:57
National's leader says the party won't rule forming a coalition with NZ First in the future.

Winning 2020 election focus of National's caucus retreat as leadership speculation falls to the wayside

Leader Bill English lashed out at the government's policy of closing charter schools today.

04:49
Doctor Lance O’Sullivan says anaphylaxis is a real problem and this could be one solution to make them more accessible

Should Epi Pens, a lifesaving medication, be government subsidised?

Doctor Lance O’Sullivan says anaphylaxis is a real problem and this could be one solution to make them more accessible

Julie Anne Genter and Marama Davidson.

Meet the Green Party co-leader contenders: 10 quick questions with Julie Anne Genter and Marama Davidson

Find out their secret skills, favourite Opposition MP and why they became MPs.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 