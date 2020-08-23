Silver Ferns name squad with only one uncapped player

Dame Noeline Taurua has named the 2020/21 Silver Ferns and Silver Ferns development squads today, with only one new-cap named in the top side.
Pulse midcourter Maddy Gordon, 20, has been included as the only new cap following a stellar season for the ANZ Premiership champions.
Ameliaranne Ekenasio of the Central Pulse remains as captain with Gina Crampton and Jane Watson listed as vice-captains.
Taurua highlighted the quality of netball on display throughout New Zealand’s domestic competition despite the difficult circumstances.
“This has been one of the toughest seasons for the athletes in what has been a disrupted ANZ Premiership, but I have been impressed with how the teams have risen to the challenge and what they have produced on court,” she said.
“Now is the time to continue developing our athletes at the highest level and building on our game which is exciting.
“We have the core of our Netball World Cup-winning squad which brings that experience to the side while the likes of Claire, Sulu and Kelly have experience at that level and bring a fresh dynamic to the squad.”
Training will begin for both squads in October.
2020/21 Silver Ferns Squad
Karin Burger
Gina Crampton
Ameliaranne Ekenasio
Sulu Fitzpatrick
Maddy Gordon
Kelly Jury
Claire Kersten
Bailey Mes
Kimiora Poi
Katrina Rore
Shannon Saunders
Te Paea Selby-Rickit
Michaela Sokolich-Beatson
Whitney Souness
Jane Watson
Maia Wilson
2020/21 Silver Ferns Development Squad
Ellie Bird
Aliyah Dunn
Tayla Earle
Temalisi Fakahokotau
Monica Falkner
Kate Heffernan
Jamie Hume
Erena Mikaere
Grace Nweke
Samantha Winders