Silver Ferns name squad with only one uncapped player

“This has been one of the toughest seasons for the athletes in what has been a disrupted ANZ Premiership, but I have been impressed with how the teams have risen to the challenge and what they have produced on court,” she said.



“Now is the time to continue developing our athletes at the highest level and building on our game which is exciting.



“We have the core of our Netball World Cup-winning squad which brings that experience to the side while the likes of Claire, Sulu and Kelly have experience at that level and bring a fresh dynamic to the squad.”