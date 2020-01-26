TODAY |

Silver Ferns made to work for Nations Cup win over South Africa

The Silver Ferns will enter the final of netball's Nations Cup as the tournament's only unbeaten side, finishing the round robin stage with a 48-41 win over South Africa in London this morning.

With opening wins over England and Jamaica, the new-look Ferns side were hampered by injury, limited to just 10 fit players after Bailey Mes (knee) and Michaela Sokolich-Beatson (Achilles) both unavailable.

After taking the first quarter 14-11, and leading 27-20 at halftime, the Ferns were completely outplayed in the third, South Africa outscoring the Kiwis 14-10, at one point scores level at 31-all.

However, the impressive shooting unit of Maia Wilson (24/30), captain Ameliaranne Ekenasio (15/18) and Te Paea Selby-Rickit (9/11) did enough to keep the Proteas at bay.

The Ferns will now face the winner of the day's second match, with England and Jamaica playing off to meet Noeline Taurua's side in tomorrow morning's final.

